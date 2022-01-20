Florida man arrested in connection to out-of-state homicide

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Florida man hiding in the City of Utica has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Sarasota County, FL.

On Thursday, January 20, members of Utica’s Police Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sherriff Warrants Unit, the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s Task Force, and the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, arrested 20-year-old Nyquan Priester of Bradenton. Priester is accused of fleeing to Utica after a murder that took place in Florida.

Authorities opened an investigation after receiving information that Priester was in the area. He was located at a residence on Faxton Street in Utica and taken custody without incident as he was leaving. He has been transported to the Oneida County Jail and is awaiting extradition proceedings to begin.