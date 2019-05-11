Florida man arrested for hanging out sunroof while driving

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - A Florida man is facing a reckless driving charge after an off-duty deputy caught him hanging out of his sunroof while driving on I-4.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Polk County and was caught on camera by an off-duty Hillsborough County deputy. The video shows the man, identified as 70-year-old Leonard Olsen Jr., standing up and hanging out of the sunroof of his car with his arms spread out as he's driving.

The deputy provided FHP with a license plate number, which led troopers to Olsen. When a trooper pulled him over and asked about him sitting on his sunroof, Olsen said, "I don't know about that," according to an arrest report.

The arrest report states Olsen told the trooper he wanted to turn himself in because, "my wife treats me like a servant and she's the mistress and I'm tired of this s***...lock me up, I'd rather go to jail than go back home."

The deputy who witnessed the incident told troopers he saw Olsen bouncing back in forth in the center lane, then saw the man open the sunroof and get on top of the car. The deputy said he drove up next to the car and noticed no one else was in the car with Olsen. During his interview, the deputy told troopers Olsen sped up to over 100 mph at times then slowed to about 40 mph.

After he was arrested, troopers said Olsen admitted he sat on the sunroof but said the car was on cruise control. According to the arrest report, Olsen said, "the car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it."

According to troopers, Olsen said that he "thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that's what I did."

Olsen was charged with reckless driving and his car was towed.