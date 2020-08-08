Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – A lawsuit filed by Kathryn and Travis Wilson claims St. Joseph’s Hospital lost the body of their newborn son.

According to the lawsuit, Jacob Wilson was on born on Feb. 25 and died three days later.

The boy’s body was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in order to have an autopsy done and was taken via Metro Mortuary Transport.

The hospital contacted Kathryn on March 5 and told her the hospital had the newborn and they could proceed with funeral arraignments.

The following day Kathryn contacted St. Joseph’s and provided them with funeral arrangements.

On March 11, St. Joseph’s called the mother and said they could not find Jacob’s body.

The Wilson family says they are now suffering from “physical mental pain and anguish” and are seeking $30,000 in damages.

BayCare, which manages St. Joseph’s, sent this statement to WFLA: