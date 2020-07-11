1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Florida dermatologist sees cases of ‘mask rash’ caused by masks

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Some people are finding that after wearing a face mask for a prolonged period of time, they’re developing a rash or skin irritation.

Dr. Maria Hicks, Dermatologist at ForCare Medical Center in Tampa says ‘mask rash’ usually appears on the faces of people who already have underlying skin conditions like acne, rosacea, or eczema.  

“We just see a little bit more of an increase of the complaints, you know, from the patients coming to the clinic lately,” Hicks said.  

Dr. Hicks said the irritation is most likely due to the sweat and oil that can be found on a dirty mask. She said inflammation can also be caused by the hot environment that’s created under your mask. 

Dr. Hicks said the best way to prevent irritation is to wear a clean mask and avoiding heavy products on your skin like makeup and moisturizers. 

“Whatever you use, make sure it’s clean, you know at all times,” Hicks said. “For women, just to decrease wearing makeup and heavy products, like heavy moisturizers as that can increase the sweat and the irritation.” 

So what should you do if you have pimples and blemishes? Hicks says whatever you do, don’t pick at your skin.  

“There are different things that you can use over the counter. There are products that have benzoyl peroxide. Those things in these products are going to dry out the red pimples. Things that have sulfur can also decrease inflammation that’s basically as a wash or as I leave on.”

Hicks also recommends staying in touch with your dermatologist throughout the pandemic.  

“I think the important thing is, if you normally have treatments for your acne, for your rosacea for your eczema, just continue those treatments,” Hicks said. “If there’s a flare up, just consult your dermatologist just so we have an idea of how to switch or change your treatment if necessary.” 

