1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Florida county creates animal cruelty task force

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, F.L. (AP) — One Florida county has created a new animal cruelty task force that will educate residents on animal abuse and neglect, as well as enforce all laws involving the mistreatment of animals.

The News-Press reported that Lee County in Southwest Florida will work with the county’s Domestic Animal Services and their veterinarians, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff’s detectives will be assigned to the task force and investigate all misdemeanor and felony animal abuse cases within the county.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said its role is to be a conduit for information from the community to the investigators on the task force.

“We definitely, over the last six months, have been seeing an uptick in these kinds of crimes, it’s unfortunate,” Routte said.

There’s no known reason for the uptick, she said, but it’s possible the community is more aware so is reporting the abuse, she told the paper.

In some cases, people aren’t intentionally hurting animals, so animal services officers educate them so the animals are better cared for.

“The link between animal abuse and human abuse is clear and frightening,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news release. “In addition to protecting defenseless animals, addressing animal cruelty will likely prevent future acts of violence against people in our county.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss