Florida confirms 15,300 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state.

Of the 2,576,813 people tested in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic, 10.5% have been positive.

There were 248 more hospitalizations tallied on Sunday, bringing the total to 18,271 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths is 4,242, up 45 from Saturday morning.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.25 percent on Saturday.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Saturday’s median age was 38.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,047

Deaths: 188

Hospitalizations: 808

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,760

Deaths: 229

Hospitalizations: 907

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,067

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 250

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,063

Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 356

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,219

Deaths: 140

Hospitalizations: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,855

Deaths: 28

Hospitalizations: 259

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 853

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 83

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 529

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 84

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 545

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 61

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 596

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on the coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.