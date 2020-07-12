1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Florida confirms 15,300 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state.

Of the 2,576,813 people tested in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic, 10.5% have been positive.

There were 248 more hospitalizations tallied on Sunday, bringing the total to 18,271 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths is 4,242, up 45 from Saturday morning.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.25 percent on Saturday.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Saturday’s median age was 38.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,047
Deaths: 188
Hospitalizations: 808

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,760
Deaths: 229
Hospitalizations: 907

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,067
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 250

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,063
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 356

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,219
Deaths: 140
Hospitalizations: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 259

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 853
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 83

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 529
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 84

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 545
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 61

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 596
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on the coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

