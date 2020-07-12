Florida confirms 15,300 new cases of COVID-19

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state.
Of the 2,576,813 people tested in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic, 10.5% have been positive.
There were 248 more hospitalizations tallied on Sunday, bringing the total to 18,271 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths is 4,242, up 45 from Saturday morning.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.25 percent on Saturday.
Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Saturday’s median age was 38.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,047
Deaths: 188
Hospitalizations: 808
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,760
Deaths: 229
Hospitalizations: 907
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,067
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 250
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,063
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 356
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,219
Deaths: 140
Hospitalizations: 577
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 259
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 853
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 83
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 529
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 84
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 545
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 61
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 596
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51
For more information on the coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.