Florida arrested for pointing green laser at Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a laser at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Vladimir Altman, 22, was spotted pointing a green laser at the helicopter’s cockpit from an apartment on Haben Boulevard, an arrest report states. The laser entered the cockpit, making it extremely hard for the pilot to navigate, authorities said.

Florida officers at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Palmetto Police Department responded to the complex and questioned several subjects inside of the apartment.

Altman was identified as the culprit and admitted to pointing the laser.

He was arrested for pointing a laser at an aircraft/pilot while in flight and booked into the Manatee County Jail.