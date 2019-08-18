Flooding in CNY leaves 9 vehicles stranded

UTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Trooper Joseph Lomonico found State Route 12 in Utica to be completely flooded on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Lomonico noticed traffic that had completely stopped north of the Noyes Street intersection.

Lomonico saw the northbound lanes of the North-South Arterial completely flooded to the top of the concrete barrier. He discovered nine vehicles stranded in the passing lane and three vehicles completely submerged.

According to NYSP, Lomonico went through the water to check on each of the vehicles, before rescuing two of the five drivers.

NYSDOT worker Kevin O. Kalk assisted the other three submerged vehicle occupants out of their vehicles near the Court Street exit ramp.

No one was injured during the flooding.

“Troopers worked with NYSDOT officials, and Sergeant Christopher Fanigula of the Utica Police Department with the closure of Route 12 until the water could recede,” NYSP said.

Pictures courtesy of NYSP.