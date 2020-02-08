Flocks of people head to ski shops and slopes after large snowfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With the recent snowfall, many skiers, snowboarders and snow enthusiasts headed outdoors, and as people flocked to the mountains, businesses around that sell snow equipment were busy helping people prepare.

Elaine Lyons is getting her boats fixed after a morning of skiing at Bristol mountain. She said the recent snowfall had the sloops packed with people.

“Bristol was packed this morning. We get there every Saturday and Sunday morning by 8:30 am. By 9:30 the lifts lines were so long. It was really really busy but the conditions were amazing,” said Elaine Lyons, an aivd skier.

With the snowfall that we got over the last couple of days, many people are heading to mountains and as they’re jumping off of skis lifts they’re heading to store like The Ski Company to pick up some fresh equipment to finish off the rest of the season.

“Its been very busy today with all the snow we’ve gotten over the last 48 hours deff draws in a lot of business,” said Jeffry Blackmer, store manager at The Ski Company.

Vicki Profetta has been an owner at The Ski Company for over 30 years. They sell

Everything from snow clothes to equipment for the slopes.

She sales were up at the beginning of winter and large snowfall throughout the season is always good for business.

“What we see when we get a large snowfall such as this, it really rejuvenates people,” said Vicki Profetta, co-owner at The Ski Company.

Karen Emerson just picked up a new pair of skies and says she’s ready for the rest of the season.

“I love being a skier and I love winter and I’m the first one to sing let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” said Karen Emerson who has been skiing for 52 years. “It’s gonna be fabulous. Going to go out tomorrow.”

The ski company said this season has been good this year and they are hoping to continue selling gear until March.