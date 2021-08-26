Flags to fly at half-staff at NYS, Erie County buildings in memory of those killed in Kabul airport attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flags at all New York State and Erie County buildings will fly at half-staff in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed in the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the airport in Kabul, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 United States troops, according to Afghan and U.S. officials. Many others were wounded, including 140 Afghans.

Governor Hochul ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff Friday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz followed suit, ordering flags to fly at half-staff at all county buildings for the rest of the month.

Hochul says the attack in Kabul hit at the heart of our democracy and freedom itself.

“The cowardly attack on innocent civilians and selfless service members at Hamid Karzai International Airport struck at the heart of our democracy and freedom itself. New Yorkers have sacrificed their safety to serve in Afghanistan since 9/11, and our thoughts are with the families of everyone killed in today’s horrific act—both the civilians seeking freedom and the service members working to defend that freedom,” Governor Hochul said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says his thoughts are with the families of the servicemen who were killed Thursday.

“My thoughts go out to the families of the US Servicemen who were killed in today’s terrible attack in Kabul, as well as those who were injured. In their honor and memory, I have directed all flags at Erie County buildings to be lowered to half-staff for the remainder of August,” said Poloncarz

Friday’s order by Governor Hochul coincides with a half-staff order in honor of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, who died Sunday in the line of duty on the Great Sacandaga Lake.