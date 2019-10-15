Five-year-old Rochester girl with genetic condition meets Carrie Underwood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Five-year-old Pandora’s dreams came true this week when she met her idol, Carrie Underwood, at her Cry Pretty Tour 360 concert in Buffalo. Pandora has a genetic condition and the Western New York community rallied together to help grant her wish.

Pandora’s mom, Shauna Lombardi said when they walked in the room, Carrie was kneeling down, ready to meet Pandora.

Pandora told Carrie, “I’m gonna be a pop star when I grow up, just like you.” Carrie’s response was, “Be brave and keep singing.”

“She kind of just ran right in and they started talking. And was really, really great with her. I never thought I could like her more until I saw her and how she interacted with her,” Lombardi said.

Pandora has Holt-Oram Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects her arms and hands. Lombardi said it isn’t always easy for her daughter.

“When she slows down and realizes she’s different from everyone else sometimes she gets a little sad so its kind of nice to just have someone she loves so much tell her to be brave and keep doing the stuff she loves,” she said.

Lombardi said Pandora danced and sang along through the whole concert and that this will be a day they’ll both always remember.

“Hopefully she’ll remember what she said just to be brave and keep singing and never stop that’s what I hope she’ll remember and how happy it made her.”

Pandora also got a makeover before the concert, a special dinner, and a limo ride to the arena.

The community raised money through GoFundMe to get backstage passes for Pandora.