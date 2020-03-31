Five SU players named All-American By Inside Lacrosse

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse senior Emily Hawryschuk has been named a member of the 2020 Maverik Women’s Division I All-American Team, presented by Inside Lacrosse.

The 2020 All-America selection is unique due to the truncated nature of the season, but it was important to recognize the accomplishments of the players.

Hawryschuk finished the shortened season with 46 points on 39 goals and seven assists. She ranked second in the nation in goals, fifth in points and eighth in points per game (5.75). The Victor, N.Y. native recorded a career-high eight points (7g, 1a) in the season opener and posted six or more points in six of eight games. Hawryschuk, who was a second-team media All-American last season, recorded her 200th career goal in the Orange’s win at Maryland. She ranks seventh on Syracuse’s career scoring list (242) and sixth on the all-time goals scored ledger (201).

Redshirt junior Kerry Defliese and sophomore Sarah Cooper were voted to the second team.

Defliese and Cooper helped the Syracuse defense lead the nation with a 7.00 goals-against average. Cooper led the Orange with 12 caused turnovers, while Defliese tied for second with eight. Defliese also ranked second in ground balls (15). Cooper is making her second consecutive appearance on the Inside Lacrosse Media All-America Second Team, while Defliese earns the honor for the first time.

Sophomores Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell earned honorable mentions.

Carney led the Orange in assists (11) and ranked second in goals (21) and points (32). She recorded eight points (3g, 5a) in the season opener against Canisius and scored three or more goals five times.

Tyrrell finished the season with 28 points on 19 goals and nine assists. She ranked third on the team in all three categories. She scored a season-high five goals in the Orange’s victory at Northwestern and recorded four or more points in four contests.

Syracuse posted a record of 7-1 in 2020 and ended the season ranked No. 4 in both the IWLCA and Inside Lacrosse media polls.