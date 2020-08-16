Five people shot on Thurston Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Five Rochester residents were shot late Saturday evening in the city of Rochester on Thurston Road.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene they also found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. During their investigation, private vehicles transported four of the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. One victim was taken to Highland Hospital.

All of the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening. The victims are four men and one woman.

o Male, 23 years old City Resident

o Male, 22 years old

o Male, 22 years old

o Male, 30 years old

o Female, 32 years old

No one has been charged and the investigation remains ongoing.