Five more Foodlink emergency food drives planned in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Coronavirus shutdown stretching into its second month, the demand for food is growing by the day — so Foodlink is hosting more emergency food drives in Monroe County.

Wednesday morning at the public market people who needed immediate lined up for boxes of food.

Foodlink hosted its 26th emergency distribution event since the pandemic started. Since then, Foodlink says its distributed about 22,000 emergency food boxes to families who need help for the first time, because of job loss, or children being home from school and missing the meals they usually eat during the day.

“The community has come out in droves they’ve been incredibly grateful to be able to receive this food especially in a really safe and efficient manner,” said Julia Tedesco with Foodlink.

Foodlink will be hosting five more emergency food box distributions between now and May 2. If you’re interested in signing up for emergency food assistance, you can call 211 and get instructions.