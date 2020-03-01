Five killed in head-on crash in Kansas

MAPLE HILL, K.S. (KSNT) – Officials in Kansas say at least five people have died after a head-on crash along Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver caused a crash that has shut down part of I-70 westbound.

According to KHP, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes. It then struck a van. The person in the truck and four people in the van have passed away. At least one person is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Drivers are being asked to exit at the Carlson Road exit. Cars are being re-routed to Hwy 24. If you are headed that way, the highway reopens after exit 341 for Maple Hill.

It will be closed for several hours while KHP investigates. The eastbound lanes are still open.