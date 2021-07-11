Five hospitalized after Victor crash

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – A two-vehicle crash in Victor sent five people to Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday evening. The crash happened in the area of Gillis Road and County Road 9 at around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Tyler McCormick was operating a Ford Ranger on Gillis Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a gray Toyota Sienna. Deputies identified the driver of the Sienna as 65-year-old William Elkins of Victor.

McCormick had one passenger, Mathew Thomas, in his vehicle. Elkins had two passengers, Laurie Elkins and Ryan Elkins, in his vehicle when the crash took place.

All five were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

Gillis Road and County Road 9 were shut down for an hour. Deputies issued McCormick a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.