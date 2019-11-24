Five hospitalized after Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Rochester on the 1500 block of St. Paul Street early Sunday morning.

Rochester Police officers in the Clinton Section said a 31-year-old woman from Rochester was driving a 1999 Honda northbound on St. Paul Street when she veered across the roadway and struck a 2008 Dodge Caravan which had stopped in the shoulder of the road.

According to officers, three people from the van and two people from the Honda were transported to nearby hospitals. Officers said their injuries are minor.

The investigation remains ongoing.