Five high school seniors at graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. (AP) — Five graduating seniors at a Virginia high school who attended a modified commencement ceremony at the school have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marceline Catlett said the five students at James Monroe High School tested positive for COVID-19, and all five attended graduation ceremonies at the school on Monday.

She said the school has been working with the local health department and that the risk of exposure for most students is low.

The Free Lance-Star reported that each of the school’s 233 graduates had the opportunity to attend individualized ceremonies that were booked in short time slots over a three-day period.

