Five arrested after fights after high school football game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Large fights broke out after a home football game at East High School on Friday evening that led to five arrests for disorderly conduct.

Goodman Section Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to East High School towards the end of its game against West Irondequoit High School.

According to police officers, those arrested were three juveniles and two adults.

Officers said they were struck with bottles, rocks, and debris while trying to disperse the crowds. Two officers were injured during the incident. Both officers received treatment.

RPD said verbal warnings, Pepperball deployment, and pepper spray were used while trying to disperse the crowds.

Multiple fights took place on Culver Road, East Main Street, and on side streets west of Culver Road.

RPD is working with the Rochester City School District and the Rochester City School Safety and Security to ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again.