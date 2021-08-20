‘Fish with a cop’ at Seneca Park brings police, kids & parents together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Fish with a Cop” took place Friday morning in Seneca Park. The event saw multiple organizations team up to give youngsters new memories and meet police, all while bonding over the sport of fishing. Many there were having their first go at the sport.

In an effort to engage with the community and youth, the Rochester Police Department hosted “Fish with a Cop” this morning at Trout Pond in Seneca Park. Lt. Ron Malley helped to get this effort off the ground.

“The idea was kind of presented a few weeks ago, about having a fishing event and inviting the kids and the community, ages 8 to 12 roughly,” says Malley.

The Pirate Toy Fund provided the fishing gear and the Locust Club raised the funds for food and bait. The Ibero-American Action League getting about ten youngsters out to the park.

“We’re just looking to have a couple of hours, maybe teach those who have not fished,” says Malley.

“Oh my God, they’ve been counting down to today for like three weeks already,” says parent Casandra Rivera.

Rivera says not everyone has a positive view of authority figures, today she said it was good to see police in a different light.

“Not everybody’s bad, you can’t always look at the bad. There are always good things and plenty of really nice officers. It’s not my first time being around them, they’re super nice people,” she says.

For young Tristian Rodriguez, it was their first time fishing, and he says that after today, fishing is going to be a go-to activity. “

“I need the fish. I want a fish!… I just love it. It’s a pleasure,” he said.

Malley says he hopes this is the first of many fishing events to come.

“And at the end of the event, hopefully, they’ll have some great memories and each kid goes home with a new fishing pole,” he says.