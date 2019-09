(CBS) – Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has spoken publicly for the first time about the shooting at a Dominican nightclub that seriously injured him three months ago. In separate interviews with Univision and the Boston Globe, an emotional Ortiz discussed his near-death experience and how he started losing hope during his recovery.

Ortiz also dismissed speculation that he was a target and said he wasn't involved in anything shady that would have led to an attack. "I don't have enemies. I don't know why anyone would want to do this to me," he told Univision.