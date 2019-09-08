First Sports betting for NFL season kicks off at del Lago Resort and Casino

Sports fan got their first taste of legalized sports betting for the NFL season at the Draftkings Sportsbook at del Lago Resort and Casino.

The lounge is the only place to place sports bets in the state. According to managers, over 1,000 people were at the Draftkings Sportsbook on Sunday.

The lounge opened on August 23, and managers say it has already brought in many guests for sports betting.

“Business has been very well. I mean today the NFL season is kicking off and being in New York, having two New York teams playing makes it very special today,” said Gavin Mercavo, sportsbook manager.

The 6,000 square foot lounge includes floor to ceiling LED screens, as well as 23 kiosks available for fans to place bets.

“I bet Buffalo to win. This is awesome this is the first time I ever done this so this is great it’s a good start,” said Debby Chadwick, from Richford New York.

“Really cool, the tv huge, they got the waitresses going getting drinks and stuff. Really fun time it was awesome actually,” said Brett Scheuerlein, from Bativa.

“We used the kiosks and I actually messed up by bet at the kiosks. And I went to the desk and they straightened it out and let me re-do my thing. IT was amazing. The hospitality is incredible,” said Steve Soto, Geneseo.

This was just the first Sunday of the NFL season and managers say it was a success.

Sunday, September 15th, Draftkings Sportsbook at del Lago will host a New York Giants vs Bills watch party. Former Buffalo Bills player and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith will be available to met with fans from 1:45pm – 2:30pm.