FIRST Robotics fundraiser in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Teams from the FIRST® Robotics competition came together to host the ninth annual FIRST “Mega Drive” in Rochester at the Main Street Armory on Saturday.

The drive collected food, children’s books, and clothing for those in need. It also accepted small electronics like cellphones and hand-held devices.

Teams from as far as Canada came to the event. The winners of the competition got to walk away with bragging rights and a better understanding of robotics.

“Really what it’s about is getting students it science and technology through computing and building competitive robots,” Larry Lewis said.