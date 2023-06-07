ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being held up in the courts for months, licenses for retail cannabis dispensaries in the Finger Lakes region are expected to be awarded next week.

The Cannabis Control Board will meet on June 15 to decide on local applicants for Conditional Adult-use Retail Dispensaries (CUARD) licenses.

New York announced last week that a settlement had been reached with an out-of-state applicant that had sued the state, resulting in an injunction on the awarding of licenses in five regions. Ultimately, those limitations were lifted for all but the Finger Lakes region, until now.

New York State has 12 operating dispensaries across the state with two more expected to open in the coming weeks.