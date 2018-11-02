First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug available in the U.S.

(WSPA) - The first prescription drug made from marijuana cleared a final hurdle, making it legally available to American patients in all 50 states.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex earlier this year.

The drug was created to help children as young as two suffering from epilepsy.

Epidiolex is now legally available with a prescription in all 50 states after the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Agency classified it as a schedule 5 substance, according to CNN.

The drug is officially approved to treat two forms of epilepsy.

Doctors are reportedly allowed to prescribe it for other conditions.