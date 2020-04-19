1  of  75
Closings
First day of mandatory masking when out in public in New York State

News

by: Sabrina Maggiore

Posted: / Updated:

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — At some stores in New York State, you could now be turned away for not wearing a mask. As of 8:00 P.M. on Friday, all people in New York State are required to wear masks anytime they are out in public and in a situation where social distancing can’t be followed.

“Please wear a mask to enter this store in accordance with emergency orders of the state of New York,” reads a sign outside of the Target in Penfield.

Similar notices have popped up outside of essential businesses throughout Monroe County.

“It makes me feel more comfortable when I see the sign and I walk in somewhere and it says you have to wear a mask,” said Stefanie Hook, a Target customer and a nurse practitioner.

Essential employees at stores like Target were provided masks days ago to comply with an earlier executive order from Cuomo. The most recent masking order requires all people over the age of two-years-old, to cover their face with either a scarf, bandana, or proper mask when out in public.

“In public, I’m not saying in your home, in public. That I think is a small inconvenience that has a tremendous benefit for people,” said Cuomo.

As of now, in Monroe county you won’t be fined or ticketed for not wearing masks. That said, local law enforcement has asked for full compliance.

Essential workers like Michael Sweeting said it’s comforting to know that the people he interacts with during work will be wearing masks from now on. He added that it’s reassuring stores like Target are taking the order seriously.

“It’s more of a safety comfort for myself working in the frontlines like everyone’s calling it … It’s definitely safer for me and the rest of my staff,” said Sweeting.

The first full day of mandatory masking, didn’t come without some quirks. The Monroe county residents News 8 spoke with noted that the policy was going to take some adjusting.

“Yeah my glasses were fogging up which was tricky at first, but once I got through that it was fine … Everyone’s wearing them. So, I mean it feels a little funny, and culturally it’s probably strange for us to wear them, but we’re all doing it,” said Shamus Clancey, a Monroe County local.

