First Annual Black Business Convention in Rochester

The first annual Black Business Convention is Saturday, July 17 hosted by the Community Justice Initiative.

Event Organizer Niya Shabazz said a key component is educating youth populations.

“We want these people, young adults and young children, to leave with tools to help them succeed from this event,” said Shabazz. “Tools that they can take and use it further in life.”

Tools from sessions and panels about a range of topics including cryptocurrencies, business planning, and how to advertise.

Event organizer Devon Bey said the goal is to help strengthen both the community and black businesses.

“We want to educate and edify the business owners and potential business owners in Rochester,” said Bey. “So we can start having better business practices, as well as be more equipped and knowledgeable in what we’re doing.”

The convention’s organizer, Community Justice Initiative or CJI, was founded in May 2020. It was formed in response to a 10 year-old, Na’ilah El Bey, being handcuffed by police.

CJI Member Diallo Payne said for the black community to be successful, people have to come together.

“There must be unity first. That is a very cliché thing. But at the same time it’s critical, it’s important and we have to have it.” said Payne.

Devon Bey said unity is a main goal of the convention.

“We hope that we create a broad networking system for the black businesses in Rochester,” said Bey.

He said he hopes to bring the community to a point, “where we’re able to unite the businesses, unite the communities, have one voice, be able to take the money that we have in our community and circulate it over and over and over again.”

Entrepreneur Gregory Bouie owns an online jewelry boutique, Aura Allure. He said the convention is a valuable community opportunity.

“It allows people to come out and show their talent, show their entrepreneurship and really learn,” said Bouie.

Entrepreneurs Jerell Singleton and Michael Poles own Mobile Oil Change (M.O.C.) Express LLC. They intend to build their company so customers can order an oil change to their location via an app similar to Uber. Singleton said attending the convention contributes to their intent to give back.

“Our business plan and goals include creating jobs for everyone in the community,” said Singleton. “Especially the minority youth in the inner city to give them bigger and better opportunities that we where not permitted.”

Organizer Devon Bey said he expects over 100 businesses to attend.

The convention will be held at the Maplewood YMCA from 5PM to 8PM.