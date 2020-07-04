What’s legal, what’s not: News 8 takes the fireworks white tent tour

WEBSTER & ONTARIO, NY (WROC) If you’re looking for fireworks that soar through the air, go boom and light up the sky, you won’t find them at the white fireworks tents News 8 visited. And with good reason.

“We can’t sell anything legally that launches and explodes,” says Kevin Shoemaker of TNT Fireworks in Webster.

Flaming projectiles are illegal in New York, and many of the “fireworks” tents you see this time of year are selling legal, ground-based sparklers (although laws in New York City are different). “As New York State calls them, they’re sparkling devices, technically,” says Shoemaker.

And they come in a large variety, but they all do mostly the same thing. “And you lay them on the ground and they launch out sparks, noise, colors,” he says.

Shoemaker adds these are not what many residents have been hearing in recent weeks across the region, with large bangs, booms and aerial explosions. He says those are coming from out of state from places like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“One way to tell if they’re legal or not, is if they say ’emits showers of sparks,'” says Jason Guck of Barely Legal Fireworks in Ontario and Rochester.



Guck and his family rely solely on money generated from the sale of these devices. He says those running illegal fireworks from places like Pennsylvania, could close him down.



“I heard that Monroe County is considering reinforcing the ban on even this type of firework, the sparking devices,” he adds.

Guck says what every white tent in New York should be selling are safe and state-approved. “Purchase the legal stuff, the safe family-fun stuff that’s not going to drive your neighbors bonkers,” he says.

News 8 did visit other white fireworks tents, which were selling the legal goods. Guck says if anyone in New York is selling illegal, exploding projectiles, to alert the authorities.

The Rochester Police Department issued this statement on fireworks Friday in preparation for Independence Day: