ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night in downtown Rochester fireworks will be shooting off for a big display at 10 pm to honor America’s 246th Independence Day.

The City is saying this year’s 4th of July celebration is sweet, simple, and to the point (although people are hoping it will be a bit bigger than the previous two years).

The best viewing locations are the Broad Street Bridge, and here on the Court Street Bridge. Free parking will be at the Court Street Garage at 194 Court Street, and the Sister Cities Garage 28 North Fitzhugh Street.

There will be some street closures that will take place: Court Street from South Ave. to Exchange Blvd. —- and Bridge Street from South Ave. to Exchange Blvd.

Udme Ukutt is an American citizen originally from Nigeria. He says his family be watching the fireworks from their hotel. They all said today is an excellent day for reflection and thanks on America’s birthday.

“I have African roots, but I’m American. But it’s a nice reminder of the little things that we take for granted— and todays a good day to just laugh and be happy to be alive,” says Ukutt.

Claire Terilli will be watching the show under the bridge tonight. She just loves seeing the fireworks burst and flash.

“I like the ones go off and they like—- sparkle at the end. They’re like—- busting out. Yeah,” says Terilli.