Fireworks display canceled, people still out around city

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- An estimated 80% of cities and towns across our nation have cancelled their fireworks displays, that according to the new York Times, and here in our area the traditional fireworks displays that take place in the city and in the surrounding areas wont be happening this year.

The sides of the Genesee river are typically packed with people for Rochester’s downtown firework show but this year it’s a little quieter and this is the first year many residents won’t be heading to watch a firework display for the fourth of July.

“Every year since I been here. But it’s kinda disappointing it’s the first year can’t really do much,” said Hall, Rochester resident.

“We didn’t change out plans, we would have been here anyway, but it’s just a lot quieter,” said Terry Simser, Cornhill Neighborhood.

Parks today had less crowds than years past, as officials in Rochester, Fairport, Penfield and others canceled their shows due to concerns over gathering during COVID-19.

Some have mixed feelings about whether canceling the shows was worth it.

“Not super disappointing, it be cool watch fireworks there loud and awesome,” said Bellanca, a Rochester resident. “I’m not a doctor but it seems like it might help it might not help. I’m sure if people wore masks it be cool.”

Businesses in the SouthWedge area typically see foot traffic from the large crowds on the fourth are still dealing with customers though with no fireworks less people are coming out.

“It is actually a little bit less busy than it normally is, but it’s still pretty steady. We still had some crowds we had some phone calls asking if we’re open, of phone calls have been more busy than people coming in, but yeah we’ve had a decent amount of people,” said Lily Barber, Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream $ Chocolates.