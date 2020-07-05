1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fireworks display canceled, people still out around city

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- An estimated 80% of cities and towns across our nation have cancelled their fireworks displays, that according to the new York Times, and here in our area the traditional fireworks displays that take place in the city and in the surrounding areas wont be happening this year.

The sides of the Genesee river are typically packed with people for Rochester’s downtown firework show but this year it’s a little quieter and this is the first year many residents won’t be heading to watch a firework display for the fourth of July.

“Every year since I been here. But it’s kinda disappointing it’s the first year can’t really do much,” said Hall, Rochester resident.

“We didn’t change out plans, we would have been here anyway, but it’s just a lot quieter,” said Terry Simser, Cornhill Neighborhood.

Parks today had less crowds than years past, as officials in Rochester, Fairport, Penfield and others canceled their shows due to concerns over gathering during COVID-19.

Some have mixed feelings about whether canceling the shows was worth it.

“Not super disappointing, it be cool watch fireworks there loud and awesome,” said Bellanca, a Rochester resident. “I’m not a doctor but it seems like it might help it might not help. I’m sure if people wore masks it be cool.”

Businesses in the SouthWedge area typically see foot traffic from the large crowds on the fourth are still dealing with customers though with no fireworks less people are coming out.

“It is actually a little bit less busy than it normally is, but it’s still pretty steady. We still had some crowds we had some phone calls asking if we’re open, of phone calls have been more busy than people coming in, but yeah we’ve had a decent amount of people,” said Lily Barber, Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream $ Chocolates.

