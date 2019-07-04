Fireworks can trigger Veterans with PTSD

The Fourth of July is here, and many people will be enjoying fireworks shows around the area. But the sights and sounds may trigger some concern for those who fought for our freedom.

For combat veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder, explosions and other fiery displays can ramp up anxiety. Some vets have flashbacks.

The Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester reminds people to be courteous of neighbors and friends who may have PTSD when celebrating the 4th around your neighborhood.

Planned firework shows aren’t usually the problem, but the ones that set off randomly can be the worst triggers for PTSD.

Resources: https://www2.monroecounty.gov/vsa-ptsd https://veteransoutreachcenter.org/ https://www.ptsd.va.gov/gethelp/crisis_help.asp