Firefighters warn of leaving hand sanitizer in car while weather is warm

OCONOMOWOC, W.I. (WIVB)– A fire district in Wisconsin is warning people of the danger of keeping bottles of hand sanitizer in vehicles when the weather is warm.

Western Lakes Fire District said keeping a bottle in your car during hot weather, exposing it to the sun, can lead to disaster.

Fire officials remind the public that most sanitizer is alcohol-based, making it flammable.

Western Lakes asks people to respect the possibilities and be fire safe, especially while enjoying the Memorial Day weekend.