Firefighters say unattended cooking caused Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester firefighters were called to extinguish a kitchen fire on Saturday afternoon in Rochester.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a 2.5-story single-family house on Aberdeen Street shortly at 2:17 p.m.

Firefighters said one adult and three children had exited the house before the firefighters arrived.

Occupants told firefighters that their smoke detectors notified them of the fire.

Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen on the first floor and quickly put it out.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen. The remainder of the structure sustained heat and smoke damage. RFD fire investigators determined that unattended cooking caused the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents with temporary housing.

No firefighter nor civilian were injured during the fire.