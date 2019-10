Rochester, N.Y.(WROC)- Rochester Fire Fighters responded to a car fire this evening.

It happened on East Main Street and State Street around 6 P.M. Rochester Police were also there, directing traffic and blocking part of the road.

Car went up in flames on Main Street. I see some weird stuff outside my window on the weekends. pic.twitter.com/ZI85VkF6oj — Mark Foti (@MarkFotiEsq) October 19, 2019

The RFD says the fire appears to have started in the eguine compartment of the car. No injuries were reported.