ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester.

Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building.

Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the scene. They found the fire on the 11th floor, and were able to put it out within about 20 minutes.

Firefighters say the person who died was able to make it out of the building, but succumbed to injuries they received as a result of the fire. That person’s identity has not been released.

Firefighters on scene did speak about the difficulty of keeping residents safe while they dealt with the flames.

“When the alarm goes off, everyone wants to get out of the building, which is understandable,” said RFD Captain David Abdoch. “In a high-rise fire, it’s a little different. If you’re on the fire floor, it’s a shelter in place type situation where you close your door, maybe put a towel under your door so smoke doesn’t come into your apartment, but fire and heat goes up, so the apartments that are really in trouble are the apartments above that fire.”

Officials have yet to release information about a potential cause of the fire.

