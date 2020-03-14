Firefighters knock out fire on Central Avenue

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 50 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Saturday in Rochester on Central Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

Firefighters were able to gain entry into the one-story brick structure a few minutes after receiving notice of the fire.

A second alarm was called due to the size of the structure and because there were multiple businesses in the building and firefighters were trying to prevent the fire from spreading and affecting those businesses.

Firefighters were able to confine a bulk of the fire to the initial structure. It took firefighters approximately an hour to bring the fire under control.

“There was minor fire extension to the neighboring business and multiple businesses received smoke damage,” Rochester Fire Department Lt. Fleming said.

Firefighters said no one was injured during the fire, and firefighters are still working to determine what caused the fire.

