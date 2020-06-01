Firefighters investigate late night fire on East Avenue in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brockport Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire on East Avenue.

Firefighters were called to East Avenue for the report of a large fire and upon arrival, were met with visible flames. According to the firefighters, they were called to the same apartment earlier in the night for a fire.

A portion of the roof had collapsed inside the apartment so the firefighters had to attack the fire from the outside. They reported no one was inside the home or injured at the time of the fire.