Firefighters hospitalized after large barn fire

BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – Four firefighters have been hospitalized after fighting a large barn fire near the Steuben/Schuyler County border.

According to our reporter on the scene, the firefighters got oil on their faces while fighting the blaze, which broke out around 6:30 a.m.

Thirteen departments responded from Steuben, Schuyler, and Yates Counties, and no one was inside the barn when the fire started on Kelly Hill Road.

Officials tell 18 News the fire was likely started by a wood stove.

An 18 News viewer submitted this picture of a barn appearing to be fully engulfed in flames late Monday morning.

John Fisher Jr

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department shared these pictures on Facebook after responding to the scene.

18 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.