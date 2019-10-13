Firefighters extinguish house fire on Turpin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a Rochester home on Sunday afternoon on Turpin Street.

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department were able to arrive to the scene within minutes of receiving the call.

Firefighters said they had to force their way into the 2.5-story home and then the fire was quickly extinguished.

According to RFD, the fire damage was contained to a room on the second floor and exterior siding. The remainder of the second floor sustained heat and smoke damage. The first floor sustained some water damage.

The two adult residents were not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to the scene and is assisting them with temporary housing.

No one civilian nor firefighter were injured during the fire.

RFD fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.