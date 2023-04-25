ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Fire Department is investigating a hazmat situation at the Country Inn and Suites on East Henrietta Road.

News 8 crews say that people were evacuated from the building and are outside of the building. Fire engines and an ambulance can be seen outside of the building.

Firefighters say that they received a call about a chemical smell in the pool area. They are currently investigating the cause of the smell.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.