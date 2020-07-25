Firefighters believe cigarette caused house fire on Arnett Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon on Arnett Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames from the driveway of a 2.5-story house and saw people escaping the fire by climbing down from a porch roof.

Firefighters said there were two vehicles that were burning in the driveway.

All the occupants were able to make it out of the structure safely but did say their dog was still inside the house. Fire crews located the dog and brought it out of the house safely.

Fire crews say they were hampered by a broken fire hydrant. An extra pumper was called to augment the water supply from another hydrant.

Fire crews found fire from the first floor to the attic and that additional attack lines were placed outside to control the vehicles that were on fire.

According to firefighters, it took about 25 minutes to control the fire. The home sustained heavy damage to all three floors.

The Red Cross was called to assist two occupants. RG&E was called to cut the electric and gas service to the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but firefighters say it may have been caused by a cigarette that was discarded into a trash tote in between one of the vehicles and the house.

Significant fire damage is displacing a family on Arnett Blvd today. The Red Cross has been notified. pic.twitter.com/CC9GGg8Pmp — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) July 25, 2020