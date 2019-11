LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple crews from the Lyons Fire Department were called to a house fire in Lyons on Route 14 on Saturday at around 10 a.m.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

News 8 was told at least one was seriously injured in the fire.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

The Lyons Fire Department will address the media with further information at 3 p.m.