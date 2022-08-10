Firefighter says he saw "shocking displays of racism and misogyny."

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday in front of City Hall.

The firefighter also plans to announce his intention to sue, though it remains unclear who he plans to take legal action against.

The captain in question is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

That investigation was sparked by the firefighter’s official complaint that alleges on July 7 the captain forced three subordinates during their shift to attend what he calls a “Juneteenth spoof party” at which the firefighter said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny.”

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

While the firefighter details the incident Thursday, it’s expected he’ll be joined by his attorney, former colleagues, friends, community members and elected officials.

Rochester City Hall has confirmed that a firefighter filed a complaint “as it relates to a fire company (the captain and 3 subordinates) attending an unauthorized event.”

Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez told News 8, “Immediately upon receiving the complaint, I notified the Department of Human Resource Management. The allegations are serious and we will get to the bottom of what happened and address the allegations swiftly and transparently in adherence with our legal guidelines and requirements.”

Hernandez declined to provide details saying this was a personnel matter and he had to wait until the investigation was over before he could comment further.

Eddie Santiago, the president of IAFF Local 1071, which is the union chapter that represents Rochester firefighters, also said he can’t comment until after the investigation, but did confirm the captain has been suspended with pay.

News 8 has tried to reach out to the captain allegedly involved in all this, but has been unable to connect with him.