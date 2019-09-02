Live Now
Firefighter injured during house fire on Eddy Street

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Firefighters responded to a house fire on Eddy Street in Rochester just before 4:30 Monday morning.

They found heavy smoke and the house’s right side taken over by the flames.

A MAYDAY was called soon after arrival after a firefighter fell through the floor in the structure.

We’re told he was taken to Strong for minor back injuries.

First responders were able to get the fire under control.

The house has been deemed unlivable. We’re told the house was under renovation and no one was currently living there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

