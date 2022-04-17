KINGSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) – Ulster Hose Company No. 5 was dispatched around 7:52 a.m. on Friday morning for a person who overdosed in a car. Arriving units found a man unconscious in a car and had to force their way into it.

After gaining access, members administered Narcan and began to remove the patient. At the same time, the car went into reverse and began to roll backward, dragging a firefighter before becoming free.

The firefighter sustained several facial injuries and broken bones. Ulster Hose asks that you keep their member in your thoughts as he begins his recovery process.