Preston shied away from the spotlight while working tirelessly to help others

Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — Whenever a deer was struck on a Penfield road, Steven Preston expected a call.

The volunteer firefighter would race over and, if possible, grab the deer, process it and bring the meat to the Veterans Outreach Center for homeless veterans to enjoy.

That is only an example of how he served our community.

While he was paid to fight fires in Brighton for 25 years, he logged 28 years of volunteering for the Penfield Fire Company.

And his work at the VOC extended beyond the venison.

VOC Executive Director Laura Heltz sent News 8 this statement:

“Steve was a patriotic man who was passionate about helping veterans in need. He regularly visited the Richards House homeless shelter at Veterans Outreach Center to tell the men there how much he appreciated them, and to ask them if there was anything they needed. He was deeply involved with the renovation of both the Richards House and Otto House at VOC from a planning and donor perspective. He and his wife Carol supported dozens of other programs and directly improved the lives of thousands of veterans. He was a man who lived humbly for himself and gave what he had to others. He will be deeply missed.”

Having survived three different types of cancer, Preston knew the importance of health and safety and devoted himself to protecting his fellow firefighters mainly through his work as the company’s safety officer.

“He loved to help people, but he also didn’t want any recognition,” said Penfield Fire Chief Matthew Bottone said. “If he knew I was doing this right now, he would not be very happy with me because he just wanted to be the guy that went and did things and didn’t get any recognition for it.”

Bottone says Preston received a few extra years of life because while he was suffering from renal failure he received a kidney donation from a friend.

Preston was 66 years old.