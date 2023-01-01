ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) declared was a working fire.

The RFD says the fire took place at 91 Flemming St. shortly before 10:00 a.m. at a two story, multi-family home.

The first RFD company arrived at the scene and declared a working fire. According to the RFD, the occupants were not home at the time the fire broke out but add there was information that a dog was inside the home.

After entering the residence, firefighters located a room on fire on the first floor and were able to get it extinguished quickly. The RFD says the dog was located, brought outside, and after being provided with oxygen by the firefighters, was responsive and reunited with its owners.

The RFD says the home suffered fire damage on the first floor with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home. They add there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the RFD.