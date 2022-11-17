LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — A minor fire in the business office disrupted operations at the Wayne County Nursing Home Thursday morning.

According to the county’s Office of the Administrator, an electronic device began smoking and caught fire. While the small fire was put out quickly, the fire suppression system activated, releasing more than 3,000 gallons of water, flooding the businesses office and draining through flooring into the basement.

The water damaged computer servers and phone systems, and power was temporarily shut down until the area could be inspected. The Administrator’s Office says resident areas were locked down and family visits were temporarily suspended, but at no time did any smoke enter the residential areas.

Administrative staff are being relocated and the NYS Department of Health has been notified.