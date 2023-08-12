Photo by Braulio Martinez

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple fire crews were fighting a fire early Saturday evening, which reportedly left a barn demolished, according to News 8 staff on the scene.

Around 5:30 p.m., a fire on Kenyon Road in Williamson was observed, with viewer-submitted images showing an active scene. News 8 staff say they observed a heavy cloud of thick smoke from the tree line, and traffic was being redirected around road closures near the scene.

News 8 has reached out for more information regarding this incident.

