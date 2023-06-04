ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Two cars were destroyed and a house sustained heavy damage after a fire in Bristol on Sunday.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Gulick Road for the report of a vehicle and house fire around 11 a.m.

Deputies say that the residents arrived home in their car and could see smoke coming from under the hood. After attempting to open the hood, they say one of the residents noticed crackling in the engine compartment and they called 911.

The fire spread to the house, and a vehicle parked nearby. Both cars were completely destroyed and the house sustained heavy fire and water damage. No injuries were reported for either of the residents.